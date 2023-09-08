Fire Starts In South Due To Wreckage Of Downed Russian Drone

The Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Russians have launched a drone attack in southern Ukraine. The Shahed-131/136 attack drones entered the Mykolaiv and Odregions from the Black Sea.

The air defense forces destroyed 16 kamikaze drones: two in the Mykolaiv region and 14 in the Odregion.

"The wreckage of the downed drone caused damage to a non-residential building and a fire on dry grass. The fire was quickly extinguished. No one was injured," the statement said.

As reported, the Russian invaders had once again launched kamikaze drones into the territory of Ukraine.