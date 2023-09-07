Russian Strike On Kostyantinivka Killed 16 People - Ministry Of Internal Affairs Clarifies

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people killed as a result of the Russian attack on Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region reached 16.
This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"According to updated information, the number of people killed in the attack on Kostyantynivka is 16. This was established after the examination of the bodies. The number of injured is 33," the statement reads.
The ministry added that the bodies of almost all the victims have been identified. Only one victim has not been identified.
In this regard, the Ministry of Internal Affairs asks people whose relatives and friends may have been at the site of the enemy attack to contact the National Police.
As reported, at around 2:00 p.m. on September 6, Russians hit one of the markets in the center of Kostyantynivka.
At around 6:20 p.m., the search and rescue operation was announced to be over. At that time, 17 dead and 32 injured were reported.
