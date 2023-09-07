Agenda Of The 160Th Session Of The Council Of The League Of Arab States, Headed By The Kingdom Of Morocco

The 160th Arab League Council of Foreign Ministers opened on September 06th, 2023, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Cairo under the chairmanship of Mr. Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

The agenda of the meeting includes reviewing a number of political, economic, legal, financial and administrative issues, including joint Arab action, developments in the Palestinian cause, implementation of the Arab Peace Initiative, as well as developments in Al-Quds and water security in the Arab region.

The Arab foreign ministers will also discuss the situation in Libya, Yemen, Sudan and Somalia, the issue of the Emirati islands occupied by Iran, solidarity with Lebanon, maritime security, energy supplies in the Gulf region and the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

In addition, the Council will discuss Iranian interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries, the establishment of a zone free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East, Arab relations with international and regional organizations and groupings, including Arab-African relations, cooperation between the Arab League and the Security Council, and relations with Europe, Russia, China, Japan, India and the countries of Latin America.

The ministerial meeting was preceded by meetings of the Arab Ministerial Committee for Support to Palestine, the Quadripartite Ministerial Committee for Follow-up on the Crisis with Iran and Ways to Reject its Interference in the Internal Affairs of Arab Countries, and the Committee for Follow-up on the Implementation of the Decisions and Commitments of the Arab Summit.