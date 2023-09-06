Frontier Dermatology Introduces New Unified Branding And Improved Online Patient Capabilities

New Website – – Now Live

PORTLAND, Ore. and SEATTLE, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pacific Northwest's top authority on medical and cosmetic dermatology announced today that it will unite its nine legacy brands under the name Frontier Dermatology. This rebrand process will not impact the individual operations of each individual practice, but will expand the offerings of all 35 Frontier Dermatology offices across Oregon and Washington. Patients will not only be able to keep their current physicians without any disruption of care; they will also have access to additional convenient locations, market leading services, state-of-the-art technology, and 500+ skilled Frontier Dermatology team members.

Frontier Dermatology is the only physician-owned, physician-led, super-regional dermatology group with its own residency, Mohs fellowship program, clinical research program, and dual state lab operations. These expanded resources will ensure rapid, accurate, premium care that accommodates the busy lives and individual needs of all Frontier patients. Each practice (and their locations) will transition to Frontier Dermatology branding by mid 2024. The nine legacy practices include:



North Sound Dermatology (6 locations in Washington)

North Sound Dermatology Aesthetics (1 location in Washington)

Pacific Dermatology & Cosmetic Center (3 locations in Washington)

Puget Sound Dermatology (1 location in Washington)

West Sound Dermatology (1 location in Washington)

Pinnacle Dermatology & Skin Rejuvenation (1 location in Washington)

Seattle Skin & Laser (4 locations in Washington)

Rosario Skin Clinic (3 locations in Washington) Silver Falls Dermatology (16 locations in Washington and Oregon)

The rebrand process, which began today with the launch of Frontier Dermatology's new website, will take several months to complete. This new website features: comprehensive information about varilocations and services; convenient online appointment scheduling; and a robust patient portal.

"Today is an exciting day in our company's history. I want to invite patients and the entire Pacific Northwest community to visit our new website, explore our brand, and discover the Frontier Dermatology difference," said Dieter Schmidt, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Frontier Dermatology. "By aligning our many locations under the same brand for the first time, we aim to provide an even stronger foundation for collaboration, innovation, and exceptional patient care."

Frontier Dermatology's roots in the Pacific Northwest date back to 2000, when the first of its legacy practices was established. The practice grew over the years, serving the community with unparalleled expertise while consistently elevating the standard of care in the region. For more information about Frontier Dermatology and this rebrand, please visit .

About Frontier Dermatology:

Frontier Dermatology is the Pacific Northwest's preeminent authority on medical and cosmetic skin care. With 35 convenient office locations throughout Washington and Oregon, we offer innovative treatments from over 100 leading dermatologists and cosmetic professionals. Backed by years of experience, our physician-owned and operated company delivers world-class care, advanced research, and resources across our footprint. Trust our dedicated team to provide safe, effective treatments utilizing the latest technology and techniques. Discover the Frontier difference and experience the expertise, compassion, and excellence that define our mission. Visit today to get started.

