Crown Prince Of Umm Al Qaiwain Receives National Guard Commander

UMM AL QAIWAIN, 6th September, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, affirmed the vital role of the Armed Forces in supporting the nation's security strategy, reinforcing the pillars of the country's stability, and preserving the Union's resources and achievements.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid commended the loyalty, devotion, courage and professionalism of the National Guard personnel in defending the nation's higher interests.

Sheikh Rashid made his remarks when he received Staff Major General Salem Saeed Al Jaberi, Commander of the National Guard, and his delegation at the Emiri Diwan today.

During the meeting, Sheikh Rashid was briefed about the major tasks and responsibilities as well as strategic plans and training and development programmes of the National Guard to improve professional performance in order to deliver national objectives. He was also informed about the constant support provided by the country's leadership for critical infrastructure entities.

Staff Major General Al Jaberi and his delegation expressed their delight at meeting H.H. Sheikh Rashid and listening to his directives, reaffirming their commitment to continuing to achieve their strategic objectives while serving the nation.