Job&Talent Releases New Product Features To Provide Job Seekers With Increased Transparency And Control

New Features in Job&Talent Workers' App
MADRID, SPAIN, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Job&Talent, a world-leading marketplace for essential work, announces a series of product releases that will further improve the level of transparency and control that job seekers experience over their search and selection process through the platform globally. In 2022, Job&Talent brought over 340,000 people into work while supporting the operations of 2,500 clients across three continents using the power of technology. Fulfilling its mission to tear down the barriers to hiring, the company is pushing the boundaries of its industry through innovation, one release at a time.
Improving the job feed
In its app, Job&Talent's job feed provides real-time and structured information about vacancies available on its platform. This feed includes comprehensive details about job listings, such as job titles, job descriptions, company information, location, job requirements, and application instructions. Today, Job&Talent introduces new features that further add efficiency and transparency for both its workers and clients.
When companies search for a number of essential workers, the actual number of spots is shown in the job feed and live-updated whenever people sign up. Job&Talent's new live-updating vacancy feature is a game-changer for both job seekers and companies. By showing the actual number of spots available in the feed, the feature eliminates uncertainty and frustration associated with outdated postings. This has already led to a 150% increase in applications, and to companies filling their positions much faster. Overall, Job&Talent's live-updating vacancy feature offers job seekers full control over the application process, and companies benefit from a streamlined hiring process that saves time and resources.
More detailed job descriptions
Next to updating the job feed, Job&Talent also puts an extra foon making sure each job description is more precise than ever before - with added details pertaining to salary, but also a commute calculator. Job seekers often face the challenge of finding work opportunities that are located far from their homes, with long daily commutes. Job&Talent addresses this by providing the full address and a commute calculator in its platform, allowing job seekers to gain back valuable time. By reducing their commute time by 50%, workers can get up to 5 full days more every year to spend on things that really matter. This feature is part of a line of improvements that increase transparency in the job search, so candidates will find that their expectations when signing up for a job are fully aligned with the reality they will experience once they start.
Validation functionality
Job&Talent recently rolled out to selected clients a new functionality that aims at making the hiring process even smoother and more efficient. With just a couple of clicks, job seekers review all the details associated with the job they're applying for - from the commute time to the start date, shift schedule, and salary. They can also confirm that their specific qualifications match the job requirements, such as languages spoken or the possession of a driver's license, therefore simplifying the process of applying as qualified candidates are accepted automatically.
In-app right to work confirmation and contract signing
Our app goes beyond offering a transparent job feed; it simplifies job applications, allowing workers to secure a job in minutes. Every step unfolds seamlessly within the app, including an AI-powered digital identity verification feature that is currently active with select clients and scheduled for broader implementation later this year: a quick ID photo instantly validating eligibility to work, eliminating back-and-forths with HR. Additionally, our latest update allows workers to sign contracts directly within the app, providing instant access to work agreements. This approach minimizes lengthy interactions between workers and recruiters, streamlining the entire process.
Jorge Salas, Chief Product Officer at Job&Talent:“We are thrilled to announce new product releases that improve transparency and control for essential workers globally. By showing detailed job descriptions with real-time availability and by bringing the hiring process to the app, we empower job seekers to make informed decisions faster than ever, ultimately benefiting both our clients and workers. We are confident that these improvements will significantly enhance the worker experience and further increase their satisfaction levels, and we are committed to continuinvestment in our tech and product teams throughout 2023.”
