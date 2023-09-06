Birla Public School Marks Teacher's Day

Doha, Qatar: Birla Public School celebrated Teacher's Day to thank and pay tribute to the dedicated educators who shape the future of the world.

The programme started with the singing of the ecstatic invocation song by the K G Section teachers and a welcome address, delivered by Vice Principal Edna Fernandez.

“Teachers are the unsung heroes of our society, the guiding lights who illuminate the path of knowledge and wisdom for their students,” remarked Chairman Gope Shahani in his address, and he also thanked the teaching faculty for their unwavering commitment and passion for teaching.”

“Teachers are also leaders”, said the Management Representative, Chindhu Rappai, and stressed the importance of being role models to the students in their lives.

The cultural extravaganza organised by the teachers to celebrate the day mesmerised the audience. A melodisong and dance presented by primary 1 teachers entertained the audience.

It was followed by a thought-provoking skit by primary 2 teachers. The teachers from the senior section entertained the audience with their enthralling and charming performances. With their riveting songs and lively performances, the teachers ignited the spirit of celebration creating an aura of excitement.

The programme concluded with the vote of thanks, delivered by the Acting Principal Radhika Rele.