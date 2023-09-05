Saudi Ambassador Arrives To Tehran

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Kingdom's Ambassador to Iran Abdullah Al-Anzi arrived to Tehran on Tuesday to resume his mission.
The leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia attaches great importance to strengthening the relations and communication with the Islamic Republic of Iran, a statement by the ministry quoted Al-Anzi as saying.
The two neighbors enjoy huge economic and natural resources that could contribute to the achievement of development, prosperity and security in both nations and the entire region, he noted.
The Kingdom Vision 2030, launched by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman, charted a roadmap for cooperation, neighborliness, constructive dialogue, and mutual trust and respect through strategic perspective, the Saudi diplomat added. (end)
