Swiss Parliamentary Committee In Favour Of Expulsing Foreign Spies

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The foreign affairs committee of the House of Representatives passed the motion by 11 votes to 9 with one abstention. If both the House and the Senate approve the motion, the government will be forced to consistently expel all foreign persons who endanger Switzerland's internal or external security or the role of Switzerland as a host state by engaging in prohibited intelligence activities, if they cannot be prosecuted for these activities.
The committee said that spying activities compromise not just sensitive information and secrets of the country, of citizens or of companies but also freedom of opinion and assembly of certain communities. Switzerland's reputation as a safe host state would also be jeopardised. More
This content was published on Aug 6, 2023 Aug 6, 2023
Geneva is one of the world's espionage hotspots, and the Swiss authorities have long come to terms with it.
A small number of committee members, however, support the current practice of the government, which has been reluctant to expel or convict employees of foreign intelligence services as long as their espionage activities do not threaten Switzerland's internal security.
Since the outbreak of the war against Ukraine, Russia's espionage activities in Switzerland have increased, according to the Federal Intelligence Service. Prohibited intelligence service is punishable in Switzerland. However, persons who belong to a diplomatic corps often invoke diplomatic immunity in connection with prohibited intelligence.Rejection of G7 task forceOn Tuesday the foreign affairs committee also rejected by 13 votes to 10 with one abstention a motion calling for Switzerland to join the Group of Seven's Russian Elites, Proxies and Oligarchs Task Force. The committee sided with the government on the opinion that cooperation with the task force is working well at the technical level and that joining would not bring any added value.
