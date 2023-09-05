Swiss Parliamentary Committee In Favour Of Expulsing Foreign Spies

The committee said that spying activities compromise not just sensitive information and secrets of the country, of citizens or of companies but also freedom of opinion and assembly of certain communities. Switzerland's reputation as a safe host state would also be jeopardised.

This content was published on Aug 6, 2023 Aug 6, 2023 Geneva is one of the world's espionage hotspots, and the Swiss authorities have long come to terms with it.

A small number of committee members, however, support the current practice of the government, which has been reluctant to expel or convict employees of foreign intelligence services as long as their espionage activities do not threaten Switzerland's internal security.

Since the outbreak of the war against Ukraine, Russia's espionage activities in Switzerland have increased, according to the Federal Intelligence Service. Prohibited intelligence service is punishable in Switzerland. However, persons who belong to a diplomatic corps often invoke diplomatic immunity in connection with prohibited intelligence.