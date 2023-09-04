A'lashell Beauty Product Founder, Dr. April Webster, To Speak At The Atlanta Ultimate Women's Expo

Atlanta, Georgia Sep 3, 2023 (Issuewire)

Dr. April Webster , renowned women's empowerment speaker and two-time author, is set to deliver a powerful and motivational talk at the Atlanta Ultimate Women's Expo. The event, organized by the Ultimate Women's Expos, remains the largest producer of Women's Expos in the United States.

As a respected speaker, Dr. April Webster has graced high-end events and venues across North America, captivating audiences with her actionable insights and empowering messages. Her previengagements have left attendees inspired and motivated to make positive changes in their lives.

The Atlanta Ultimate Women's Expo has a history of hosting famfigures and celebrated celebrities as keynote speakers. Past speakers include Mo'Nique, Fantasia, Kim Fields, Beverly Johnson, Trina Braxton, Laila Ali, McLyte, and many more. Dr. April Webster is thrilled to be joining this prestigilineup as a seminar speaker and is excited to share her knowledge and experiences with the attendees.

In addition to her speaking engagements, Dr. April Webster will also bring her mobile store, offering women the opportunity to shop, sample, and enjoy A'Lashell beauty products. Attendees can also browse and purchase her top-selling books, entitled "I AM - Learning To Work 'The Principles' For a Better Life " and "Daddy's Girl: 40 Days of Inspiration, Reflection & Affirmations ."

The event will take place at the Georgia World Congress Center on November 11-12, 2023. Saturday timings are from 10 am to 5 pm, and Sunday timings are from 11 am to 5 pm. This two-day extravaganza promises an immersive experience where women can not only listen to Dr. April Webster's empowering message but also shop, sample, and enjoy A'Lashell beauty products.

Dr. April Webster's journey as a women's empowerment speaker, author, and founder of A'Lashell Ultra Red Lipsticks has had a profound impact on countless individuals. Her powerful motivational talks, innovative beauty line, and inspirational books have transformed lives and empowered women to embrace their inner strength. By sharing her knowledge and experiences, Dr. Webster continues to inspire women worldwide to believe in themselves and strive for greatness. Don't miss the opportunity to witness Dr. April Webster in action at the Atlanta Ultimate Women's Expo, where her empowering message will resonate with women from all walks of life.