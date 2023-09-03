(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Deptford is hardly the center of investigative journalism. Yet the London borough is where AFCD and Angel Analytica mobilized a multinational network of volunteers and analysts to seek and gather digital intelligence on Russia's maliciinfluence. A key driver in the organization is Bulgarian-born writer and journalist Iliyan Kuzmanov . It is remarkable that he started his initiative with an extremely limited budget. Unlike ordinary news organizations, it does not receive any revenue from advertising or subscription fees; it is funded entirely by its own resources.
In little more than a year, this unconventional news organization has uncovered the hybrid means of information and cultural sabotage in Eastern Europe and Africa. It reveals not only systematic human rights violations and the rejection of international law but also intellectual sabotage aimed at political destabilization. A new approach that offers journalistic and strategic lessons for the media industry. The network of volunteers, many of whom have no background in investigative journalism, assembles images and other data sources to uncover information and answer questions thought to be intractable. And in most cases, the answer lies in Russia.
The organization's breakthrough was undoubtedly the investigation into the human trafficking network in Bulgaria. A criminal ring that included a Latvian female national who had converted to Islam and spent a lot of time in the Middle East as well as living in the UK. The depth of the criminal network and the possibility of talking about international terrorism are demonstrated by the fact that a drug factory was broken up behind a cryptocurrency mine in the locality where the Latvian citizen was found. This de facto investigation is also the basis on which Angel Analytical appears.
The founder, Iliyan Kuzmanov, is himself an extremely interesting and enigmatic personality. A historian and lawyer, he is the first Bulgarian writer to reach the Top 20 on Amazon, investing all profits in his social activism. In addition, he has been running a successful service business in London, UK, for more than 12 years, working 100% in the name of advancing socially important causes and tackling pressing social issues. These include two independent libraries and cultural centers working with minorities and people on low incomes. In Bulgaria, Iliyan fights xenophobia and homophobia, as well as being a vocal critic of corrupt practices that do not allow adequate social protections for citizens.
Currently, the main foon which the organization works is related to the hybrid means of warfare waged in Eastern Europe and Africa. The project aims to provide an objective overview of Russia's ideology and influence. Iliyan Kuzmanov uses examples of how an EU and NATO member state can be used as a self-sustaining proxy by Russia. The project explores Russia's attitude towards NATO, its growing cooperation with former Soviet republics, and the potential second round of enlargement through visions of a new Russian identity. The project reconstructs historically based "cognitive maps" of Eurasia, providing insights into Russia's quest for a new identity and the strategic thinking of NATO.
