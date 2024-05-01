Qatar, Egypt Discuss Bilateral Relations In Health Sector

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of Public Health H E Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari met with Minister of Health and Population of the Arab Republic of Egypt H E Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, who is currently visiting the country to participate in the Arab Forum for Healthcare Development - Qatar Goals, hosted by Doha on April 29 and 30.

During the meeting, they discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation in health fields. H E Dr. Al Kuwari also met the delegation of the Arab Hospitals Federation (AHF), headed by AHF President Fadi Alama, who is visiting the country to take part in the Fourm.

During the meeting, they discussed aspects of cooperation between the two sides in the health fields, in addition to reviewing the most important topics on the forum's agenda, which is organized by the Arab Hospitals Federation under the auspices of the Ministry of Public Health, and themed“Shaping the Future of Healthcare.''

