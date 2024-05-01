Qatar CSR Summit 2024 Opens At QNCC

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Education and Higher Education, H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, inaugurated Qatar CSR Summit 2024, which is being held under the patronage of the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, from April 30 to May 2 at Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) under the theme“The Future of CSR in a Circular Economy.”

The opening of the three-day summit was attended by Qatar University President, Dr. Omar Al Ansari; Ooredoo Chief Executive Officer, Sheikh Ali bin Jaber Al Thani; QNB Group Chief Business Officer, Yousef Mahmoud Al Neama; Assistant Undersecretary for Industry Affairs and Business Development at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Saleh bin Majid Al Khulaifi; President of Mubadara for Social Impact & Chief Executive Officer of Qatar National Corporate Social Responsibility Programme, Dr. Saif Ali Al Hajri, as well as a large number of audience, including participants from ministries, government agencies, international organizations, sponsors, Qatar University's administrative and academic personnel, businessmen, academics and diplomats.

In his welcoming speech, Dr. Al Ansari, stated:“We believe that social responsibility is not just a moral obligation but an integral part of our academic and educational mission. We strive to enhance our students' awareness and develop their skills and capabilities to become more involved in social and environmental issues, as well as have a deeper comprehension of how to solve these problems. Our commitment extends beyond the boundaries of the university campus to encompass our wider community.”

He called on“all attendees to cooperate continuously and constructively together, as social responsibility is not the responsibility of a single individual or institution, but a collective commitment that requires joint efforts.” He expressed his hope that“the conference sessions will yield innovative ideas and practical solutions that serve our community.”

Mohammed Abdulrazaq Al-Siddiqi, Director of Financial & Administrative Affairs at Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the government partner of the event, commended the successful steps taken to establish a corporate social responsibility culture through constructive cooperation between the ministry and Qatar's business community. He stressed that“such events help in laying the foundation for the business sector on how companies can contribute to the development of Qatari society by implementing various social projects that align with the goals of sustainable development plans and the objectives of Qatar's National Vision 2030.”

The event also included the recognition of the CSR Person of the Year in Qatar, which was awarded to H E Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser Al Thani, Former Minister of Environment and Climate Change, in appreciation of his outstanding efforts and contributions in the areas of sustainability and climate change mitigation.

This year's Conference and Exhibition on Social Responsibility will see a wide participation of governmental and semi-governmental agencies, private sector companies and international bodies that come together to highlight the importance of corporate social responsibility for the future of society and business alike.