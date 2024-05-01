(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 1 (KUNA) --



1890 -- Swarms of locusts swept throughout Kuwait wreaking havoc to cultivated fields and filling water wells. It has been dubbed "Al-Debba year."



1977 -- Kuwait Chess Federation was proclaimed.

1982 -- "Al-Manakh crisis" began where the unofficial stock exchange crashed. It proceeded until August of the same year.

1997 -- Issa Al-Hamad Al-Mejren, a pioneering sports figure, died at the age of 67.

1999 -- The Ministry of Interior declared that children less than 10 years were banned from sitting in cars' front seats.

2005 -- Qadsia SC was crowned champion of the 12th Crown Prince Cup for the fourth time and the second consecutive time, beating Kuwait SC in penalty shoot-outs 3-1.

2009 -- Khaled Al-Mudhaf, a co-founder of Kuwait Teachers Society, died at 79 of age. The deceased was a parliament member in 1963 and named Minister of Social Affairs and Labor (1967-1971).

2012 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development lent Cuba KD 7.5 million to co-finance overhauling the water system.

2018 -- Parliament witnessed interpellation of Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, but MPs did not submit a no non-cooperation motion.

2018 -- MPs debated an interpellation motion against Oil Minister, Minister of Electricity and Water Bakhit AlRashidi. Confidence has been renewed in him.

2018 -- MPs discussed an interpellation motion against Minister of Social Affairs, Labor and Minister of State for Economic Affairs Hind Al-Sebeeh. Confidence has been renewed in her at a session held on May 10.

2019 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurated Sheikh Jaber causeway, the fourth longest bridge in the world.

2019 -- The Constitutional Court ruled law 13 (2018) regarding conflict of interest unconstitutional.

2023 -- Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah dissolved the National Assembly. (end)

