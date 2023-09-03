Authorities In Russia's Kursk Region Report Drone Attack

That's according to the regional governor, Roman Starovoyt , Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of an attack by a Ukrainian drone, a non-residential building went ablaze in the city of Kurchatov. Firefighters put out the fire. There are no casualties, law enforcement agencies are working at the scene," the report says.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, more than 20 flights were canceled in Moscow airports on Sunday night and the railway station was evacuated due to reports of an explosion threat.