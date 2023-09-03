Authorities In Russia's Kursk Region Report Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a drone attack, a non-residential building caught fire in the city of Kurchatov, Russia's Kursk region.
That's according to the regional governor, Roman Starovoyt , Ukrinform reports.
"As a result of an attack by a Ukrainian drone, a non-residential building went ablaze in the city of Kurchatov. Firefighters put out the fire. There are no casualties, law enforcement agencies are working at the scene," the report says. Read also: Ukraine's drone production to boom this autumn – defense minister
As Ukrinform reported earlier, more than 20 flights were canceled in Moscow airports on Sunday night and the railway station was evacuated due to reports of an explosion threat.
MENAFN03092023000193011044ID1107001538
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.