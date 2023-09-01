Season's First Cruise Ship Docks At Amador With 2,905 Passengers

The arrival of the Emerald Princess at the Panama Cruise Terminal, in Amador with 2,905

passengers launched the 2023-2024 cruise season on Friday, September 1 The arrival of some 150 vessels is expected, including activity in the Colon Terminal adding $11.5 million to the Panama economy.



Among the sites visited by tourists are CaViejo the Panama Canal, the Biomuseo, Panama Viejo, and shopping centers.

The Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) reported that for the port of Amador, there are some 50 vessel reservations, of which 20 are from the Base Port (Home Port),

Jonathan Guerini, director of port operations of the AMP, announced that for the Colón cruise terminal, there are over 100 reservations for the season.

From September 20 there will be a frequency of at least one cruise per week.

The list of companies that will operate this season are Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, MSC Cruise, Phoenix Reisen, Princess Cruise, Peace Boat, Swan Hellenic, Viking Ocean Cruise, Residensea, Scenic Luxury, Holland America Line, Windstar Cruises, Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas, Silver Seas, and Seabourn.



















