Commander Of The Lebanese Army Praises Qatar's Support

Beirut: Commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces General Joseph Aoun expressed his thanks to the State of Qatar for supporting his country's military institution, and providing all forms of support for military personnel, particularly the financial support offered recently to support them in facing livelihood-related challenges.

In a statement released by the Lebanese Army today, Aoun commended the generQatari donation, which involves supplying the Lebanese Army with fuel for a period of 6 months, amounting to 30 million dollars.

Yesterday, Qatar Fund for Development announced an agreement to supply the Lebanese Army with fuel for a period of 6 months, valued at $30 million.

These contributions fall within Qatar's consistent commitment to support the institutions of the Lebanese Republic and to stand by the side of the Lebanese people.

It's worth noting that the fund had previously extended support to the Lebanese Ministry of Health by covering the costs of diesel fuel for several healthcare facilities and establishments in Lebanon.