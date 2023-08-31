Un Prepares New Proposals For Grain Corridor - Mfa Türkiye

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said this after meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Ukrinform reports with reference to TRT Haber.

"Thanks to the intensive efforts and contribution of our country, the UN has prepared a new package of proposals. We believe this is the basis for reviving the initiative," Hakan Fidan said.

The minister also emphasized that work is currently underway to eliminate problematic issues and lessons that arose during the previperiod of the grain initiative so that the agreement would operate on a more permanent basis.

According to the Turkish minister, the restoration of the Black Sea Grain Initiative was at the top of the agenda of the Moscow meeting.

"The revitalization of the Black Sea Grain Initiative was at the top of our agenda. We emphasized the critical role of the initiative both for global food security and for the stability of the Black Sea region. I reiterated our belief that resuming the initiative will restore stability in both areas," Fidan said.

The head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry also said that during the meeting they discussed war developments and efforts on the part of Türkiye's and the country's president to establish peace.

"We have never given up on the goal of ending this conflict through diplomatic means. We want permanent peace and stability to be established in our region. I reiterated this hope during our meeting with Mr. Lavrov. I also confirmed that we are ready to provide maximum support. Previously, we conducted direct negotiations between the parties. I said that we continue to act as a facilitator or mediator when the necessary conditions are met. I shared similar messages during meetings in Kyiv, which I visited last week," Fidan said.

According to the minister, his visit comes as preparation for the meeting of the presidents of Türkiye and Russia in Sochi.

Tomorrow, Hakan Fidan will meet with Russia's Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Turkish media reported that Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan could meet in Russia's Sochi on September 4.