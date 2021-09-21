(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – The definition of insanity is doing the same things over and over and expecting a different result each time. As the number of COVID-19 cases explodes with rising deaths, the Dr Keith Rowley regime is simply repeating the same tired propaganda lines over and over, according to opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, SC, MP.

'It is now depressingly clear to all citizens that the government has no clear and focused plan to adequately deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. As the prime minister addressed the nation Sunday, September 13, he said, 'We could take some comfort that our situation has not worsened. This, even though in the last month, we've seen an increase from 153 cases and eight deaths to 2,076 cases and 50 deaths,' Bissessar continued. 'Dr Rowley has once again offered no new plans to curb the rising rate of infection. Today, at the end of his government's 28-day cycle of lockdown measures, he announced yet another 28-day cycle of the same measures that have already presided over exponential growth in COVID-19 cases.'

According to the opposition leader, the government of Trinidad and Tobago continues to blame everyone else but their failed response to this pandemic. However, 'the opposition is pleased that the government accepted our suggestion to purchase over 100,000 rapid testing kits, however, when asked today on their availability for use, minister Deyalsingh said he had to wait 'for the manufacturer.'

Citizens continue to complain about the lengthy time taken to receive their test results which again limits our capacity to obtain true data and control the virus spread.

The United National Congress (UNC) resubmits the following suggestions for the immediate steps that can be taken that are scientifically proven to slow the spread of the virus:

The establishment of a COVID-19 intelligence unit where all national security and health agencies will communicate and execute strategic plans and operations in unison and in real time.

Deploy teams of health officers to ensure COVID-19 regulations' compliance by businesses and the public.

Additionally, increase stocks of personal protective equipment (PPE) for our frontline workers, and increase the number of beds available for patients suffering from more serious symptoms.

'The government must act decisively and not with an 'It's bad all around the world' mentality,' opposition leader Bissessar said. We continue to urge citizens to follow the public health guidelines and take the necessary measures to protect themselves and their families.'

