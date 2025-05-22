Hexaware Accelerates Delivery Solutions With A New Office In Chicago
"As our client base grows across the U.S. especially in the Mid-west, this move helps us scale more effectively in the region, both in terms of capabilities and speed. Being in Chicago brings us closer to the people and conversations that matter, so we can deliver better, faster, and more relevant outcomes. Over the next five years, we're looking to add 250 talented professionals to fuel this momentum," said Siddharth Dhar .
Healthcare leaders see promise in this expansion as well. Jenna Howard shared, "It's encouraging to see this kind of tech investment in Chicago's robust healthcare market. Hexaware's commitment to our partnership and Duly's communities help expand access and bring innovation to those who need it most."
Allison Radecki noted the operational upside, saying, "Stronger onshore partnerships like this help elevate business performance, especially in areas like compliance, control, and the speed to value."
Adding to Hexaware's growing U.S. footprint, the Chicago office is designed for flexibility, fast decision-making, and deeper collaboration with clients in financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and more. It also strengthens Hexaware's commitment to building smarter, faster, more human-centered enterprises-powered by AI, cloud, and data, and driven by purpose.
