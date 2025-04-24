Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America

Borderless.xyz , a global payments infrastructure company enabling transactions through stablecoins and real-world assets (RWAs), is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Ares , a leading DeFi infrastructure provider in Latin America. This collaboration significantly expands orchestration network across Central and South America, offering broader access to local payout rails via single-API platform. The integration delivers deeper liquidity, greater reliability, lower costs, and more flexibility when selecting counterparties.

This collaboration marks another milestone in mission to unite the world's leading stablecoin innovators under one network. By connecting diverse local rails into a cohesive global system, is making cross-border payments faster, simpler, and more cost-effective for all.

About

is a leading global payments infrastructure company designed to facilitate transactions using internet-native money, including stablecoins and real-world assets (RWAs). Covering more than 50 countries and 23 currencies, mission is to empower builders to create efficient money movement, deliver stable currencies to emerging markets, and drive the transition to on-chain banking. is backed by Amity Ventures, along with executives of leading companies such as Michael Shaulov of Fireblocks, Johnny Ayres of Socure, and Anton Katz of Talos. To learn more, users can visit

About Ares

Ares is a Latin American fintech specializing in DeFI infrastructure provider wallets, real-time payouts and FX conversion across Mexico, Central America, and South America. Through direct banking integrations and a unified API, Ares delivers near-mid-market rates, named local accounts, and instant settlement in more than a dozen regional currencies-all while maintaining rigorous compliance with local regulations. Trusted by payment processors, wallets, and global enterprises, Ares removes the complexity of cross-border disbursements so businesses can move value seamlessly throughout LATAM. Users can learn more at .