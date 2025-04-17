Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange

PrimeXBT , a regulated multi-asset broker, has introduced crypto-to-USD exchange functionality, enabling clients to convert between USD and major stablecoins directly within their wallets. This new feature empowers users with faster conversions, instant wallet-based transactions, and full control over how they move and allocate capital, bridging the gap between traditional banking systems and the digital asset economy.

With PrimeXBT's latest update, traders can now quickly convert USD into USDT or USDC and vice versa, with transparent pricing that displays the current market rate and the total amount to be received. These stablecoins, along with other supported cryptocurrencies, can be exchanged into over 30 tradable assets, including BTC, ETH, LINK, and more, without the need to navigate complex order books. Assets can be securely held in the wallet, with the broker ensuring top-tier protection through multi-signature cold storage technology. This update gives traders more ways to participate in the market, whether they're exchanging, holding, or preparing to trade across multiple asset classes.

According to PrimeXBT, whether trading Crypto, Forex, or CFDs, its all-in-one innovative brokerage and integrated exchange functionality are designed to empower traders with more flexibility and control over their capital, unlocking new market opportunities and further positioning PrimeXBT brand as the central hub for both traditional and digital finance.

Building on this integration, PrimeXBT also supports a wide range of payment methods that work seamlessly with its wallet system, including crypto networks, local banking options, and international e-wallets. Deposits made in local currencies are automatically converted into USD, ensuring a smooth and efficient funding process.

The exchange functionality strengthens a broader ecosystem that enables traders to manage and trade across Crypto Futures, MT5, and the broker's CFD platform, all from one place. With access to both crypto and traditional markets in a single, integrated environment, PrimeXBT brings everything together for a better way to trade.

Disclaimer: The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. The Company does not accept clients from the Restricted Jurisdictions as indicated on its website. Some products and services, including MT5, may not be available in your jurisdiction. The applicable legal entity and its respective products and services depend on the client's country of residence and the entity with which the client has established a contractual relationship during registration.