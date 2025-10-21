Azerbaijan Commemorates Five Years Of Full Control Over Border With Iran
On October 21, 2020, the village of Aghband in the Zangilan district was liberated from occupation.
President Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media account about the village's liberation, stating that with the liberation of Aghband, full control over the state border between Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran was ensured.
On this day, the Azerbaijani Army raised the Azerbaijani flag in the village of Aghband. Azerbaijani servicemen raised the flag and reported to the President of Azerbaijan and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.
