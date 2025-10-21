Azerbaijan Commemorates Five Years Of Full Control Over Border With Iran

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Today, Azerbaijan marks the fifth anniversary of establishing full control over its border with Iran, Trend reports.

On October 21, 2020, the village of Aghband in the Zangilan district was liberated from occupation.

President Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media account about the village's liberation, stating that with the liberation of Aghband, full control over the state border between Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran was ensured.

On this day, the Azerbaijani Army raised the Azerbaijani flag in the village of Aghband. Azerbaijani servicemen raised the flag and reported to the President of Azerbaijan and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

<p></p> <p>In just 44 days, thanks to the bravery of the Azerbaijani Army under the command of Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, and the unity of the Azerbaijani people, territories that had been under Armenian occupation for 30 years were liberated, restoring Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.</p> <p>After the 44-day Second Karabakh War, President Ilham Aliyev proposed peace to Armenia to establish lasting peace in the region. However, Armenia rejected Azerbaijan's offer and continued to carry out terrorist acts and provocations on Azerbaijani territories. In response, Azerbaijan initiated localized anti-terror measures. The Azerbaijani Army forced Armenian separatists to surrender in less than 24 hours.</p> <p>As a result, the armed forces of Armenia, along with illegal Armenian armed formations, laid down their arms, abandoned combat positions and military posts, and were fully disarmed. The regime of the illegal junta in Karabakh was dismantled, key separatist leaders were arrested, and Azerbaijan fully restored its sovereignty over the entire territory.</p>