Katara Hosts Event On Malaysia's Food Culture

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Cultural Village - Katara on Tuesday hosted an event on Malaysia's flavors and its food culture.

It showcased a cornucopia of traditional dishes, musical performances, and high-profile presentations, reflecting the diverse ingredients and environments that have shaped Malaysian culture throughout history.

Addressing the event, Ambassador of Malaysia to the State of Qatar HE Mohammad Faizal Razali, said the food culture in Malaysia is a mirror of its identity and cultural diversity.

The Malaysian cuisine weaves together flavors and traditions that embody the spirit of unity and coexistence within the community, His Excellency pointed out.

Razali highlighted that this event commemorates identity and heritage, as well as people-to-people cultural relations. He emphasized that Malaysian food is a component that brings people together and expresses national harmony as a key feature.

Finally, His Excellency called on the attendees to explore the splendor of Malaysia's landscape and its diverse culture, noting the collaboration with Katara and national institutions, a move that contributes to promoting cultural and humanitarian rapprochement between the two nations, elevating the exchange of creativity, hospitality, and tourism to new heights.