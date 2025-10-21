Ukrainian National Guard's Special Forces Destroy Russian Positions In Toretsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The National Police said this in a Facebook post and published a respective video, Ukrinform reports.

"The video shows another combat mission carried out by the warriors of the Enei Special Operations Battalion of the National Police's United Assault Brigade Liut. This is how the fighters eliminated enemy forces that had entrenched themselves in one of the high-rise buildings in Toretsk, turning it into a firing point," the report said.

After a series of precise strikes, the enemy positions were destroyed, and one of the invaders was taken prisoner.

"The perfectly coordinated work of our fighters once again produced the expected result: the enemy positions were wiped out and the threat eliminated," the police said.

