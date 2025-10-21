Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian National Guard's Special Forces Destroy Russian Positions In Toretsk

Ukrainian National Guard's Special Forces Destroy Russian Positions In Toretsk


2025-10-21 07:05:51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The National Police said this in a Facebook post and published a respective video, Ukrinform reports.

"The video shows another combat mission carried out by the warriors of the Enei Special Operations Battalion of the National Police's United Assault Brigade Liut. This is how the fighters eliminated enemy forces that had entrenched themselves in one of the high-rise buildings in Toretsk, turning it into a firing point," the report said.

After a series of precise strikes, the enemy positions were destroyed, and one of the invaders was taken prisoner.

Read also: General Staff reports 202 clashes with Russian troops over past day

"The perfectly coordinated work of our fighters once again produced the expected result: the enemy positions were wiped out and the threat eliminated," the police said.

Photo: kolo

MENAFN21102025000193011044ID1110228994

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search