At Least Five Fuel Tanks Burn Down At Oil Depot In Hvardiiske
"After the Ukrainian drone strike on the night of October 17, the fire at the oil depot belonging to the Atan gas station network had begun to subside, but today it flared up again," the report said.
A satellite image taken on the morning of October 21 shows that at least five fuel tanks have been destroyed by fire. The comparison image was taken on October 15.
Drones attacked Crimea on the night of October 16-17, igniting the oil depot in Hvardiiske. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed new strikes on the oil facility and military targets in the temporarily occupied peninsula.
On the morning of October 21, the oil depot caught fire again with renewed intensity.
