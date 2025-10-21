Reigning Champions PSG Hammer Leverkusen 7-2 In Champions League

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Leverkusen, Germany: Paris Saint-Germain romped to a stunning 7-2 victory away to Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday as the French side maintained their perfect record in this season's Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward #10 Ousmane Dembele scores his team's sixth goal 2-6 against Bayer 04 Leverkusen at the UEFA Champions League at the BayArena stadium in Leverkusen, western Germany on October 21, 2025.(Photo by Ina Fassbender / AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain's French midfielder #14 Desire Doue celebrates scoring the 1-4 goal with his teammates during the UEFA Champions League football match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the BayArena stadium in Leverkusen, western Germany on October 21, 2025. (Photo by Franck Fife / AFP)



Desire Doue scored twice for the reigning Champions while Ousmane Dembele also netted on his first appearance since winning the Ballon d'Or last month. PSG have three wins out of three so far in the League phase.

