HIA Celebrates Inaugural China Southern Airlines Flight CZ8059

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Hamad International Airport (HIA) welcomed the inaugural China Southern Airlines flight CZ8059 bound from Beijing Daxing International Airport (PKX).

The celebration began with a traditional water salute, followed by an airport ceremony featuring a ribbon-cutting and warm gestures of hospitality. The event highlighted the collective ambition between Qatar and China to unite people and opportunities across continents.

Passengers aboard the inaugural flight were greeted with flowers upon arrival, a warm gesture of hospitality from HIA to mark the occasion and celebrate this milestone.