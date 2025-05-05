BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon

BTCC , one of the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchanges, participated on the first day of TOKEN2049 Dubai with its eye-catching basketball-themed booth and widely popular mascot Nakamon, attracting thousands of crypto enthusiasts, traders, and industry professionals.

Following the announcement of its official gold sponsorship of TOKEN2049 Dubai in February, BTCC has successfully transformed its presence at the premier crypto event into an interactive playground that perfectly embodies the company's dynamic and innovative spirit.

Slam Dunk Success

The BTCC booth stood out with its unique basketball court setup, complete with an illuminated hoop and a massive selfie wall for visitors to take photos. The selfie wall proudly highlighted BTCC's achievement of zero security incidents since 2011. Visitors were invited to showcase their slam dunk skills and share their photos on social media to receive exclusive BTCC merchandise.







The BTCC booth at TOKEN2049 attracted crowds with its basketball court design and glowing hoop.

A massive crowd of attendees participated in the basketball challenges throughout the day, with successful participants walking away with exclusive BTCC merchandise featuring the company's beloved mascot, Nakamon. The eye-catching #BTCCatToken2049 photo prop became popular for social media posts, further amplifying the exchange's presence at the event.

The exchange saw an overwhelming enthusiasm for Nakamon-themed merchandise, with the cute crypto mascot becoming an unexpected star of TOKEN2049. Limited-edition plushies, t-shirts, and totebags quickly became coveted prizes for those who successfully completed the basketball challenges. Nakamon stood out as one of the most viral mascots at TOKEN2049, drawing attention from across the conference floor.





Nakmon became one of the crowd-favorite mascots at TOKEN2049.

From Desert Safari to Conference Floor

Exclusive VIP Yacht Party

Following the success of TOKEN2049 Dubai, BTCC Exchange will be hosting an exclusive VIP yacht party as an after-event celebration on May 2, 2025. On a luxurious yacht cruising in the Arabian sea, this event will gather top Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) in the cryptocurrency space. The yacht party provides a chilled setting for top content creators to network and discuss the future of cryptocurrency in a more relaxed environment.

About BTCC Exchange

Founded in 2011, BTCC is one of the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchanges, offering secure and user-friendly trading services to millions of users globally. With a commitment to security, innovation, and community building, BTCC continues to be a trusted platform in the evolving digital asset landscape.

Official website:

Media Contact: