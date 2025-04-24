Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5

PrimeXBT , a regulated multi-asset broker, has expanded its offering with the introduction of stock CFDs, allowing clients to trade shares of major global companies with greater flexibility. The move is part of a broader strategy to give clients access to more markets and asset classes within the same trusted trading environment.

The expansion introduces some of the most sought-after US stocks, such as MicroStrategy (MSTR), Amazon (AMZN), and Tesla (TSLA), each commanding renewed attention due to major tech-driven narratives, from Bitcoin accumulation strategies and AI breakthroughs to the global EV race and robotics. These high-profile stocks are at the centre of fast-moving sectors that continue to drive market interest, offering traders exposure to timely opportunities and momentum-driven moves.

According to PrimeXBT, providing clients with streamlined access to global markets is core to its mission. By combining stock and crypto CFDs, forex, commodities, and indices all in one place, the broker offers greater freedom to build and manage diverse portfolios tailored to various strategies and risk preferences.

All stock CFDs are available on MetaTrader 5 (MT5), the industry-standard platform, and on the PrimeXBT CFD trading platform . Clients can trade using crypto or USD as margin, providing more flexibility to act on opportunities across global equity markets.

The broker supports both crypto and fiat deposits and withdrawals, offering international payment options like Neteller and Binance Pay that help clients manage their funds efficiently, wherever they are. Once funded, clients can also access the integrated exchange to quickly convert between supported assets such as USD, Bitcoin, and stablecoins, without needing to leave the broker's environment.

With a growing set of instruments and a clear focus on innovation, PrimeXBT continues to reflect its commitment to a more integrated trading experience, positioning itself as a competitive force in the multi-asset brokerage space, providing smarter ways to trade the world's most in-demand markets.

To learn more, users can visit the PrimeXBT website .

Disclaimer: The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. The Company does not accept clients from the as indicated on its website. Some products and services, including MT5, may not be available in your jurisdiction. The applicable legal entity and its respective products and services depend on the client's country of residence and the entity with which the client has established a contractual relationship during registration.