B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets

B2PRIME Group , a global financial services provider for institutional and professional clients, has announced the appointment of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb as its new Executive Sales Trader. With a strong background in eFX liquidity, institutional sales, and partnership development, Lee brings a diverse set of skills and a hands-on approach to client engagement and market growth.

Lee joins B2PRIME from Edgewater Markets, where he led institutional sales and account management for clients with emerging markets trade flows. His experience spans bank, hedge fund, and prop trading sales across precious metals, eFX, and NDFs.

Before that, he held the position of Partnership & Account Manager for Israel at Currencies Direct, where he consistently delivered high revenue performance and streamlined compliance processes for onboarding corporate and high net worth individuals.

Lee's appointment reinforces B2PRIME's mission to serve institutional clients with top-tier liquidity, best-in-class technology, and a long-term vision of excellence.

About B2PRIME Group

B2PRIME Group is a global financial services provider for institutional and professional clients. Regulated by leading authorities - including CySEC, SFSA, FSCA, and FSC Mauritius - the company offers deep liquidity across multiple asset classes. Committed to the highest compliance standards, B2PRIME delivers institutional-grade trading solutions with a focus on reliability, transparency, and operational excellence.