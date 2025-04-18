Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai

Blockchain Life 2025 is one of the largest events in the Web3, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry, attracting thousands of investors, entrepreneurs, and technology leaders from around the world each year.

Moonacy Protocol is a platform for fast cross-chain exchange of cryptocurrencies with the ability to invest in a liquidity pool and receive daily interest. The platform will participate in the international conference Blockchain Life 2025, which will be held on October 28-29 in Dubai. The company will act not only as a participant but also as an official sponsor of the event.

Visitors will be able to meet the project team in person at booth G32, located at the main entrance. Moonacy representatives will be available to consult and discuss partnerships within the platform's B2B payment system.

In addition, Moonacy team is scheduled to give a public presentation of its own B2B payment system project as part of the conference program. The platform is developing an infrastructure that allows businesses to accept cryptocurrency, convert it into the desired assets, and make settlements through automated liquidity mechanisms.

About Moonacy Protocol

Moonacy Protocol is a blockchain-based platform focused on cross-chain digital asset exchanges, providing solutions for seamless digital asset transfers, API integrations, and liquidity management. The platform aims to facilitate interoperability between blockchain networks while maintaining compliance with evolving regulatory standards.