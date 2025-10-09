UAE: Swerving Caused Death Of Father, Infant Son In Khor Fakkan, Investigation Finds

The sudden deviation of a vehicle led to a tragic collision in Khor Fakkan, resulting in the deaths of a 41-year-old Emirati father and his seven-month-old son. The mother sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital, with medical officials confirming on Thursday that her condition is stable.

Sharjah Police reported that the two-vehicle crash occurred around 8.55pm on Monday evening, October 6. The Emirati father, who was driving the vehicle and was responsible for the accident, lost control after a sudden swerve, causing the car to cross the median barrier and collide head-on with an oncoming vehicle. The driver of the other car involved sustained moderate injuries.

Emergency services, including police, civil defense, and ambulance teams, responded promptly, providing immediate medical assistance and transporting the injured to hospital.

Colonel Dr. Walid Khamis Al-Yamahi, Director of the Eastern Region Police Department, confirmed that preliminary investigations revealed overspeeding and the sudden deviation of the vehicle as the primary causes of the crash.

The father and infant succumbed to their injuries, and funeral prayers were held at Al-Sharq Cemetery Mosque, attended by family, friends, and members of the local community.

The incident has deeply affected the Khor Fakkan community, highlighting the critical importance of safe driving practices to prevent such tragedies.

384 road deaths in 2024

A total of 384 road deaths were recorded last year across the UAE, up by 32 cases or 9 per cent more compared to 352 fatalities in 2023. This is also 12 per cent higher or 41 more than the 343 recorded in 2022.

Swerving or sudden lane deviation, distracted driving, tailgating, negligence or inattention, and lack of lane discipline were the top five causes of about 68 per cent of the fatalities and 62 per cent of the injuries.

Sharjah Police have renewed their call for drivers to adhere to speed limits, remain vigilant, especially on curves, and avoid distractions such as using mobile phones. Authorities emphasised that following traffic laws is essential to ensuring the safety of all road users.