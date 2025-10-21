Russian Drone Attacks Civilian Car In Zaporizhzhia Region, Injuring Two

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a Telegram post seen by Ukrinform.

According to him, Russian forces targeted a car in Prymorske, Vasylivka district, using an FPV drone.

Russians launch 678 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region over past day, killing one civilian, injuring two

The injured are a 70-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman, who are receiving all necessary medical assistance.

