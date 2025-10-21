403
Russian Drone Attacks Resident Of Tomyna Balka In Kherson Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The region's military administration said this in a post on Facebook seen by Ukrinform.
The enemy strike occurred at around 18:45 on Tuesday.Read also: Russian airstrike hits Kherson, injuring elderly woman
As a result of the drone dropping an explosive device, a 65-year-old man sustained a blast injury. Doctors are conducting additional examinations.
Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine
