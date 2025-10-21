Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drone Attacks Resident Of Tomyna Balka In Kherson Region

Russian Drone Attacks Resident Of Tomyna Balka In Kherson Region


2025-10-21 07:05:51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The region's military administration said this in a post on Facebook seen by Ukrinform.

The enemy strike occurred at around 18:45 on Tuesday.

Read also: Russian airstrike hits Kherson, injuring elderly woman

As a result of the drone dropping an explosive device, a 65-year-old man sustained a blast injury. Doctors are conducting additional examinations.

Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine

