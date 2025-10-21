UAE Welcomes Pakistan-Afghanistan Ceasefire, Commends Qatar, Turkiye Mediation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has welcomed a Pakistan-Afghanistan deal on an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of mechanisms to support lasting peace between the two nations.

The UAE Foreign Ministry praised in a statement the diplomatic efforts led by the State of Qatar and Turkiye, which helped create a conducive environment for constructive dialogue and mutual understanding.

The UAE reaffirmed its support for all initiatives aimed at promoting regional security and stability, and fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan for peace and development.

The agreement followed Doha-hosted talks, mediated by Qatar and Turkiye, with the South Asian neighbors committing to stop hostilities and to establish frameworks that would reinforce lasting peace and cooperation.