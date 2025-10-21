403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian Airstrike Hits Kherson, Injuring Elderly Woman
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson City Military Administration reported the attack on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.
The occupiers struck the city at around 18:40 on Tuesday.Read also: Russian drone attack on car in Kherson: Number of wounded increases to three
The injured woman sustained blast and shrapnel wounds as well as a leg injury. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Photo for illustration purposes
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment