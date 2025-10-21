Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Airstrike Hits Kherson, Injuring Elderly Woman

2025-10-21 07:05:51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson City Military Administration reported the attack on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The occupiers struck the city at around 18:40 on Tuesday.

The injured woman sustained blast and shrapnel wounds as well as a leg injury. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

