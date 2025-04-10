403
Professor Niazi Challenges The 2024 Chemistry Nobel Prize That The 3D Protein Structure Cannot Be Predicted, Refuting Claims Of Rosetta And Alphafold
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) According to Professor Niazi, as he showed in his paper, these algorithms fail in predicting a random structure since they are all based on the learning of known structures; however, these structures do not represent the structure that is responsible for the activity of proteins; thus any such prediction has little research value. He expects the Nobel Foundation to respond to his challenge. He plans to expand the role of artificial intelligence in drug discovery and development to treat today's untreatable diseases.
Contact Information
Sarfaraz K. Niazi, Ph.D. [email protected]
i Niazi, SK, Quantum mechanics paradox in protein structure prediction: Intrinsically linked to sequence yet independent of it, Computational and Structural Biotechnology Reports, Volume 2, 2025, 100039, ISSN 2950-3639, . ( )
SOURCE Professor Sarfaraz K. Niazi
