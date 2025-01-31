Ananya Panday Shares Picture Of Her Wearing Her ‘Dadi’S Payals’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Ananya Panday shared a picture wearing her late“dadi” Snehlata Panday's silver anklets.

Ananya took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of her wearing the beautiful piece of old jewelry.

She captioned it:“Found my dadi's payals.”

Earlier this week, Ananya showcased her make-up skills on social media. The 'CTRL' actress took to her Instagram stories and posted a where she is seen flaunting her makeup skills.

Alongside it, Ananya wrote,“Sometimes I manage to do my own make up well.”

In the short clip, the actress looked elegant as she flaunted her subtle makeup look with nude lipstick and mascara.

On the professional front, the actress made her debut with Karan Johar's "Student of the Year 2" in 2019. She was last seen in "Call Me Bae" and "CTRL," both of which were OTT releases.

She will next be seen sharing screen space with Lakshya Lalwani, who made his film debut with“Kill”, in the upcoming romantic movie“Chand Mera Dil”.

Ananya and Lakshya took to their respective Instagram handles, where they shared several posters from the upcoming movie, which hinted that the movie is all about“love”.

The two captioned the post:“Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai... Chand Mera Dil, directed by Vivek Soni. Coming to cinemas in 2025. @lakshya @karanjohar @adarpoonawalla @apoorva1972 @somenmishra @vivek @marijkedesouza @paranjapetushar @dharmamovies.”

The film, which will release in 2025, is directed by Vivek Soni, who has previously made“Meenakshi Sundareshwar”, starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani in 2021.

The film's title seems to have been inspired by the song“Chand Mera Dil Chandni Ho Tum” from the 1977 film“Hum Kisise Kum Naheen”. The song was sung by Mohammed Rafi. The film

featured Rishi Kapoor, Tariq, Kaajal Kiran, Amjad Khan and Zeenat Aman in a special appearance.

She has reportedly been cast in the lead role for an upcoming film starring Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.

Produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the yet-to-be-titled drama will tell the inspiring story of C. Sankaran Nair, the renowned lawyer who took on the British Empire in the 1920s through a historic legal battle.