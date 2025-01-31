Relatively Cold Weather Forecast In Most Parts Until Sunday - JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 31 (Petra)-- Most places will see relatively cold weather, on Friday, with moderate temperatures expected in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Throughout certain areas of the Kingdom's center and north, light rain showers are anticipated throughout the afternoon. Light rainstorms are predicted to occasionally reach parts of the southern highlands during the evening and night. The winds will be moderately strong, northwesterly, and occasionally strong.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 14 degrees Celsius and a low of 3 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 23 degrees during the day, sliding to 11 degrees at night.