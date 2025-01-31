Al Warkah Edges Suheal Qatar To Clinch Ras Rokn Island Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Faisal bin Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani-owned & bred Al Warkah showcased a brilliant late burst in final 100m of the 2000m Local Thoroughbred Handicap (50-70) to snatch victory and the Ras Rokn Island Cup in the final strides on sand at the Al Uqda Racecourse yesterday.

The Ibrahim Saeed Al Malki-trained 6YO mare unleashed a storming finish to edge out long-time leader Suheal Qatar by a neck under Arnaud De Lepine, who completed a double on the day.

Abdulla Rashid Al Kubaisi, QREC Racing Manager, crowned the winners.

Earlier, Nasser Saeed M S Al Eida's Mystical Music, trained by Jassim Ghazali and saddled by Youssef Lachhab, galloped to win in the Thoroughbred Handicap (85-110), 4YO+, 2000m.

Lachhab also steered Toward The Sun to win in the Thoroughbred Handicap (0-85), 3YOs.



The connections of Al Warkah celebrate after the win.

In other races, Taymoor Al Shahania was victorious in the Purebred Arabian Handicap under Fayos Martin Borja while Tomas Lukasek and Wonder Smile teamed up to win the Thoroughbred Handicap.

The meeting got underway with Arnaud De Lepine guiding Julian Smart-trained Alnood to Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate title followed by a Local Thoroughbred Handicap win for Duphor Bu Thaila under Marco Casamento.