No Survivors In US Mid-Air Disaster - President Trump

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Donald said there were no survivors in the mid-air collision between a military helicopter and a passenger plane over the Potomac River in Washington DC.

President Trump added in a press briefing from the White House today that the work has now shifted to the mission of searching for bodies.

The US President described the collision of a US military helicopter with a passenger plane carrying 64 people over Washington as a true tragedy, pledging to work to prevent it from happening again in the future.

The American passenger plane collided with a US military helicopter, a Sikorsky Black Hawk H-60, while approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, which led to their crash into the Potomac River, according to the US Federal Aviation Administration.

The administration explained that the plane, a Bombardier CRJ700, was flying flight number 5342 from Wichita, Kansas, with 60 passengers and four crew members on board, while the military helicopter was carrying three personnel.

