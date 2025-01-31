Cold Weather Expected Today - Meteorology Department

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Friday will be relatively cold daytime with scattered clouds at times, and cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will see scattered clouds at times, the report said, warning of strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 08 - 18 KT, gusting to 25 KT at times.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 15 - 20 KT, gusting to 28 KT, then decreasing to 10 - 16 KT by night.

Sea state inshore will be 3 - 5 ft, decreasing by night to 2 -3 ft. Offshore, it will be 4 - 6 ft, rising to 9 ft at times.

Visibility inshore and offshore will be 5 - 10 km.

MENAFN31012025000067011011ID1109151885