Amir Reassures Syrian President Of Qatar's Steadfast Support

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met yesterday with President of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic Ahmed al-Sharaa at the People's Palace in the capital Damascus.

At the outset of the meeting, His Highness the Amir congratulated the Syrian president on the victory of the Syrian and on being named president of the transitional period.

His Highness reiterated Qatar's position in support of the unity, and independence of Syria, praising the efforts exerted by the new Syrian administration to achieve stability, preserve the capabilities of the State and secure the needs of the Syrian people.

His Highness the Amir highlighted the urgent need to form a government that represents all segments of the Syrian people to consolidate stability and move forward with reconstruction, development and prosperity projects, affirming that Qatar will continue to stand with the Syrian brethren to achieve their goals for which they fought to reach a state of unity, justice and freedom.

For his part, President al-Sharaa welcomed the visit of His Highness the Amir, underlining that this visit reflects the steadfast and supportive positions of Qatar at all stages for the Syrian people and its keenness to strengthen relations between the two countries.

He also underscored that the next stage will witness strategic co-operation between the two countries in various fields, noting his country's aspiration to benefit from Qatari experiences to achieve the desired renaissance in Syria.

Amir affirms optimism about Syria's future

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani expressed his optimism about the future of Syria and relations between the two countries, noting that his meeting with president of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, Ahmed al-Sharaa, was moulded by positive spirit.

Posting on X platform, His Highness the Amir thanked al-Sharaa for the warm reception and generous hospitality in Damascus, hoping a brighter future for Syria and the relationship between the two nations.

His Highness the Amir emphasised that he would tirelessly work with the international community toward backing the will of the people of Syria in achieving everything for which they have sacrificed in the past years.

