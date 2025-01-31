Al Duhail Rope In Moroccan Ace Hakim Ziyech

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Al Duhail have made waves in the transfer by roping in Moroccan international star Hakim Ziyech. The seasoned playmaker, 31, renowned for his creativity and lethal left foot, chose Al Duhail over multiple professional offers, marking a significant chapter in the club's ambitions.

Ziyech's arrival is seen as a major boost to Al Duhail's attacking firepower. With a career spanning some of Europe's elite clubs, including Chelsea, Ajax, Twente and Heerenveen, the Moroccan maestro brings a wealth of experience to the Qatari side. He most recently showcased his skills with Galatasaray, further solidifying his reputation as a game-changer on the field.

Since making his international debut in 2015, Ziyech has been a key figure for the Moroccan national team, earning accolades for his performances in major tournaments. Welcoming the“Moroccan Lion” into their ranks, Al Duhail hailed the signing as a pivotal moment for the team.

“We are delighted to have Hakim Ziyech join the family. His vast experience and winning mentality will undoubtedly elevate our squad to new heights,” the club management said in a statement.

Al Duhail have been in superb form this season, already sealing a silverware with the QSL Cup triumph. They are leading the Ooredoo Stars League, and will meet Umm Salal in the top flight today.