Mujica Stars As Al Sadd Surge To Second With Comeback Victory Over Al Arabi

DOHA: Rafa Mujica fired a brace and Akram Afif converted a penalty as Al Sadd produced a strong second-half performance to secure a 3-1 comeback victory over Al Arabi at Al Thumama yesterday.

Al Sadd trailed for over 40 minutes after Ahmed Alaaeldin put Al Arabi ahead in the 18th minute. However, they turned the tide in the second half with Mujica's equaliser in the 54th minute and another in the 88th, following Afif's penalty in the 76th.

Goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham was instrumental in the win making crucial saves, including a penalty stop.

The victory lifted Felix Sanchez's Al Sadd to second place in the Ooredoo Stars League, level on 28 points with Al Gharafa and Al Ahli, but ahead on goal difference. Leaders Al Duhail, who face Umm Salal today, top the standings by a single point.



Action during the match between Qatar SC and Al Shamal.

Al Arabi, who slipped to 11th with 13 points, looked impressive in the first half with Alaaeldin scoring following a through ball.

They nearly doubled their lead when Simo's header struck the right post. With six minutes remaining before the break, they were awarded a penalty after Ahmed Suhail fouled Youssef Msakni. Abdou Diallo took the shot but Barsham made a brilliant save, diving right to deny the Senegalese player.

Al Sadd returned as a much-improved side after the interval with Mujica heading home from a cross to level the score. The teams exchanged attacks with Alaaeldin failing to meet a fine ball from Msakni. The Qatari international was then denied by Barsham when he was again set up by Msakni.

The missed opportunities proved costly for Al Arabi as Al Sadd gained the lead. A penalty was awarded when Diallo fouled Pedro Miguel, who had just returned from a lengthy injury layoff. Afif stepped up to score with a low strike into the left corner. He then set up Mujica, who sealed the win with a diving left-footed strike into the roof of the net.

“It's an important victory for us in the race for the title,” said Al Sadd's Suhail.

“We didn't perform well in the first half, but we did what was needed in the second half to secure these valuable three points.”

Abdelkader's late penalty gives Qatar SC win

Earlier, Ahmed Abdelkader's 90+10-minute penalty helped Qatar SC edge 10-man Al Shamal 2-1 and climb to eighth place with 16 points.

At the Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium, Ataa Jaber had given Qatar SC the lead before halftime but Baghdad Bounedjah equalised in the 82nd minute from the penalty spot. Abdelkader netted the winner after being fouled by substitute Omar Ali, resulting in the penalty for Qatar SC.

Al Shamal played with 10 men after their goalkeeper was sent off in the 38th minute for a dangerous foul on Ahmed Abdelkader while attempting to claim a high ball. They stayed fifth with 19 points.

While Al Duhail will look to extend their lead against Umm Salal, Al Wakrah will face Al Shahania in today's second match. Al Wakrah are seventh with 17 points, three points ahead of ninth-placed Al Shahania.