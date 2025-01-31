Mass Production Of Humanoid Robots In China Begins At End Of 2025

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
UBTech Robotics, based in Shenzhen, plans to start mass
production of humanoid robots by the end of 2025,
Azernews reports.
The world was captivated when humanoid robots performed a
synchronized dance during a broadcast of the Chinese New Year
concert. It's safe to say that the future of robotics is already
here.
This year, UBTech Robotics aims to deliver between 500 and 1,000
units of industrial robots, with over 60 percent of these being the
new Walker S2 models. These robots are expected to be lighter and
more durable than their predecessors. Despite facing some financial
losses, UBTech remains committed to investing heavily in artificial
intelligence and continues to compete in China's rapidly expanding
robotics market. Notable clients of the company include major
companies such as Foxconn and SF Express.
The company's general manager, Michael Tam, clarified that the
products will be delivered to SF Express, automotive manufacturers,
and other industrial sectors.
UBTech's ultimate goal is to“introduce humanoid robots into
every family.” The primary focus of the company, however, remains
industrial robots.“Factories need humanoid robots to help solve
labor shortages,” Tam emphasized.
While humanoid robots are not yet capable of performing
household tasks, they are continually improving. Experts believe
that in the near future, programmers will resolve these
limitations. China's industrial landscape provides an ideal
environment for humanoid robots to work and undergo training.
Founded in 2012, UBTech has quickly become a leader in Chinese
robotics. The company, which went public in Hong Kong in 2023,
offers a diverse range of robots across various fields, including
maintenance, logistics, and even healthcare. Last October, UBTech
unveiled the Walker S1 industrial humanoid, which is already being
used in car manufacturing plants. According to Tam, the
implementation at Foxconn's facilities will require additional
fine-tuning, but it marks a significant step toward the future of
automation.
UBTech is not just focused on robotics for factories; the
company has also developed educational robots, such as the Alpha
series, which are designed to teach children coding and STEM
skills, helping inspire the next generation of engineers and
roboticists.
