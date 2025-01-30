Momani: No Interference In Media Operations, Professional Collaboration Key

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 30 (Petra) -- of Communication Mohammad Momani emphasized that the government does not interfere in institutions' operations but rather seeks professional collaboration and information sharing, speaking during the "Friendly Fire" program aired Wednesday evening on Amman TV."This cooperation does not involve imposing directives on media outlets, but focuses on establishing professional partnerships to enhance media relations and facilitate public access to information," Momani told host Hani Al-Badri.The minister outlined several key initiatives:The Ministry has conducted multiple meetings with various media outlets to improve information delivery mechanisms.He stressed the importance of clear, accessible news presentation that includes accurate event coverage and analysis of government decisions' potential impacts."Official narratives play a fundamental role in addressing the trust gap between government and citizens," Momani said, emphasizing that transparency and disclosure are core government principles.He detailed plans for comprehensive media strategies for each government decision, including precise follow-up, identifying relevant authorities, and providing appropriate explanations to media outlets.Regarding field operations, Momani highlighted the government's direct citizen engagement through monthly cabinet sessions in governorates, which provide opportunities for comprehensive development planning and local community participation in decision-making.The minister addressed recent opinion polls showing positive public feedback on government performance, noting these studies serve as valuable tools for understanding public priorities.He also discussed recent meetings with electronic news sites, praising their professionalism and impact on public opinion.On social media engagement, Momani acknowledged its growing importance as a communication tool, noting content creators' unique abilities to interact with local communities through extensive follower networks.Addressing the new human resources system and political parties, Momani highlighted recent administrative reforms and emphasized political parties' significant contributions to Jordan's political and social development.