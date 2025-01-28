Stakeholders Discuss Maintaining Asphalt Supply To Meet Growing Demand For Vital Projects
1/28/2025 11:01:18 PM
Amman, Jan. 28 (Petra) – Minister
of Public Works and Housing, Maher Abul Samen, Minister of energy
and Mineral Resources, Saleh Kharabsheh, and Chairman of the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC), Ziad Saaideh, held discussions to ensure the uninterrupted supply
of asphalt in sufficient quantities to sustain projects implemented by the Ministry
of Public Works.
The meeting focused on strategies to increase asphalt production to meet rising demand.
Participants emphasized the need to provide high-quality asphalt in adequate quantities that meet required standards, ensuring the smooth progress of critical infrastructure and development projects across the Kingdom.
The sharp increase in demand for asphalt by contractors and transporters, driven by major projects underway nationwide, prompted the meeting to address supply sustainability and maintain the proper execution of these projects.
the meeting was attended by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Public Works, Jamal Qutieshat, Director General of the Government Tenders Department, Mahmoud Khalifat, President of the Jordanian Contractors Association, Fouad Duwairi, and CEO of the Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company, Hassan Hiyari
