عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Stakeholders Discuss Maintaining Asphalt Supply To Meet Growing Demand For Vital Projects

Stakeholders Discuss Maintaining Asphalt Supply To Meet Growing Demand For Vital Projects


1/28/2025 11:01:18 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan. 28 (Petra) – Minister of Public Works and Housing, Maher Abul Samen, Minister of energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Kharabsheh, and Chairman of the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC), Ziad Saaideh, held discussions to ensure the uninterrupted supply of asphalt in sufficient quantities to sustain projects implemented by the Ministry of Public Works.
The meeting focused on strategies to increase asphalt production to meet rising demand.
Participants emphasized the need to provide high-quality asphalt in adequate quantities that meet required standards, ensuring the smooth progress of critical infrastructure and development projects across the Kingdom.
The sharp increase in demand for asphalt by contractors and transporters, driven by major projects underway nationwide, prompted the meeting to address supply sustainability and maintain the proper execution of these projects.
the meeting was attended by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Public Works, Jamal Qutieshat, Director General of the Government Tenders Department, Mahmoud Khalifat, President of the Jordanian Contractors Association, Fouad Duwairi, and CEO of the Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company, Hassan Hiyari

MENAFN28012025000117011021ID1109141208


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search