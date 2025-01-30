QNA, Cypriot Counterpart Sign Agreement To Strengthen Collaboration

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar News Agency (QNA) and Cyprus News Agency (CNA) yesterday signed an agreement to enhance cooperation between the two agencies in the field of news exchange and sharing experiences to serve their common goals.

The agreement was signed by Director-General of QNA H E Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi and Chairman of CNA H E Andreas Frangos.

The agreement covers several areas, including the exchange of news and materials such as news items, reports and bulletins in different news fields, as well as technical cooperation, particularly concerning the available methods of transmission and reception to both agencies with the goal of providing optimal services in the aforementioned areas.

In this context, Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation with CNA, indicating that this agreement will be the beginning of a strong partnership between the two agencies, opening new horizons for cooperation in the fields of digital media and modern technologies, as it will allow the two sides to exchange experiences and best practices.

For his part, Andreas Frangos commended the cooperation between the two agencies, pointing out that this agreement is considered a gateway not only for exchanging news, but also for sharing experiences and knowledge between the two sides.

In an exclusive statement to QNA, Chairman of CNA said that this cooperation comes as an affirmation of the shared values of both agencies in news work, adding that it also opens up broader horizons for news cooperation and benefiting from QNA's expertise.

During his visit to QNA's headquarters, Chairman of CNA was briefed on the agency's training center, which aims to develop media cadres and raise their efficiency through the implementation of specialized qualitative training programs.